Action and Ambition
Ana Juneja Helps Entrepreneurs, Celebrities, and Influencers Legally Own and Monetize their Brands
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ana Juneja, number one Trademark Attorney on Social Media. After law school, Ana spent years honing her intellectual property skills by working in a corporate environment at a large international law firm. She worked so hard and thrived in every minute of it. But eventually, she saw that she was meant for more. Ana is obsessed with innovation, branding, and business, making her intensely passionate about intellectual property. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!