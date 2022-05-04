Action and Ambition
Rudi Riekstins On Becoming A Leader Of Leaders
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Rudi Riekstins, a serial entrepreneur, a Business and Personal Master Mindset Coach, who specializes in getting individuals, groups, and large organizations to get unstuck, aligning them to their vision. At the core of Rudi's work, he teaches how to stop living life by default, step into personal power, and live a life of freedom, abundance, and joy. Rudi demonstrates how your subconscious thoughts produce feelings that then drive behavior. And that if you want to change in your life, that means changing something, starting with mindset. Tune in to learn more!