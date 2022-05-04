Action and Ambition
Sheila Adel Helps Older Women Feel Fabulous By Nourishing and Hydrating the Vaginal Skin
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Sheila Adel, Founder Lady Ease, feminine skincare that hydrates and nourishes the delicate vaginal area to provide comfort to dry skin. Lady Ease came about from a need for women going through hormonal changes who have vaginal dryness and want an alternative to hormone-based treatment. Shiela was inspired by her own experience during menopause when she experienced body changes, and her skin became less supple and dry. Tune in to learn more on this!