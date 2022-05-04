Action and Ambition
Krishna Bhatta Helps People Live Peacefully and Happily By Enabling Them Manage Their Inner Flame
In this episode, we are joined with Krishna Bhatta, an author, surgeon, and inventor currently practicing as chief of urology at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine. He is the Chairman and Founder of Relaxx, an app that brings material change to the people of the world by connecting their inner flames with their daily routine. The app has several great features, including mindfulness, intermittent silence, and meditation that help sleep, relax, prevent stress and burnout, stay calm, and become more in tune with nature. Tune in to learn more!