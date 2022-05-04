Action and Ambition
Benny Ulloa On Adapting To Changes In The Hospitality Industry
In this episode, we are joined by Benny Ulloa, a professional entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry. He has opened up over 20 restaurants throughout his career, including the Cinco de Mayo restaurant chain in North and South Carolina. Benny is the Originator and Owner of UC Hospitality Group, UC Management LLC, Emiliano's Mexican Restaurant (with 6 locations throughout the Pittsburgh and surrounding area), Owner of Tres Rios Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar (Southside, Pittsburgh), and Owner of UC Realty LLC (currently consisting of 14 rental and investment properties throughout the Pittsburgh area). Tune in to learn more!