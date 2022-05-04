Action and Ambition
Asaf Kraus Helps People Improve Their Digestive Health Using Data and Machine Learning
In this episode, we are joined with Asaf Kraus, Founder, and CEO at Dieta Health, a company that helps solve symptoms quickly and easily. Dieta has built the world’s first mobile app with stool image recognition technology, validated in a clinical trial at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, proving to be more accurate than the current industry standard of patient-reported outcomes. Tune in to learn more!