Action and Ambition
EA Home Design Help Remodel Your Residential and Commercial Places With An Extra Taste!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kevin Kamali, Co-Founder of EA Home Design, a Virginia-based remodeling company. EA Home Designs EA focuses on individualized attention and project management from the outset. With meetings to nail down every element of the plan, the team goes through consultations, design phases, reviews, budgeting estimates, follow-up in-home consultations, and anything else that might be needed before even embarking on the physical project. With accuracy and efficiency in mind, the budget and timeline are of utmost importance in ensuring that EA meets each client's needs. Tune in to learn more!