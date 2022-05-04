Action and Ambition
Made in Zimbabwe: powering communities around the world with lithium batteries
Mining executive turned entrepreneur Valentine Garacho is aiming to put Zimbabwe at the vanguard of the global electric power revolution. His company, Zerttew Global, is a few months away from beginning operations at a new lithium resource it has identified in the country. But in time, Zerttew wants to do more than just take the lithium out of the ground. It also has plans to manufacture the lithium batteries for which the metal is in such huge demand; something which has never been done before. Tune in to hear Valentines journey.