



Action and Ambition

Ivan Jarry Enables People To Participate in Clinical Trials From The Comfort Of Their Homes

In this episode, we are joined by JIvan Jarry, CEO at ObvioHealth, a global digital health organization providing real-world digital clinical trials that deliver better data. Their clinical study application allows for site-less trial design, allowing subjects to use their smartphones to participate in remote monitoring clinical trials from the comfort of their homes. Ivan leveraged advances in digital technology to tackle the inefficiencies in clinical research, designing one of the first patient-centric apps for decentralized clinical trials. Since then, he has put agile teams and processes in place to scale the businesses quickly. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!