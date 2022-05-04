Action and Ambition
Timothy Gerst Helps Bridge The Gap Between Businesses and Consumers By Building Long-lasting Relationships
In this episode, we are joined by Timothy Gerst, Co-Founder and CEO of Thinkswell, a Digital Marketing Agency based in Nashville. It focuses on Social Media Management, Social Media Strategy, Content Development and Curation, and Brand Development. Their clients include Brad Paisley, Olivia Newton-John, Kellie Pickler, Randy Houser, Chris Young, Vince Gill, and Thousand Foot Krutch. Gerst is also the CMO of Solo Music. Solo Music is committed to creating a long-term blockchain strategy specifically for the music industry. They offer artists, agencies, labels, and publishing companies a solution to maximize how blockchains will impact artist careers and the overall industry. Tune in to learn more!