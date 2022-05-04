Action and Ambition
Elizabeth Burstein On Improving Access and Quality Of Care For Neurological Conditions
In this episode, we are joined by Elizabeth Burstein, CEO, and Co-Founder of Neura Health, a virtual neurology clinic. Neura’s mission is to improve the access and quality of neurological care: increase convenience, better outcomes, and lower costs. The platform connects patients to neurologists, with in-built neurology-specific symptom monitoring and condition-specific diagnostic tests. These include cognitive exams, psychomotor tests, and standard assessments. The platform also has HIPAA-compliant text messaging and video visits, with a care concierge service to help patients with their various needs. Tune in to learn more!