Action and Ambition
Kelly Carter Helps People Build a Strong Mindset Towards Maintaining Fat Loss and Finding Ideal and Sustaining Health
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kelly Carter, a Toronto-based Nutritionist and Founder and Architect of the Food Freedom lifestyle program. The Food Freedom Program is a comprehensive, custom food plan, tailored to each client's individual needs, goals, and unique circumstances. Kelly explains the individualized meal plans that help promote healthy living. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!