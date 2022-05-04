



Action and Ambition

Jerremy Alexander Newsome Helps Others Understand How To make The Mental Shift and Trade The Financial Markets Successfully

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jerremy Alexander Newsome, CEO of Real Life Trading, an organization that works to help people find financial freedom by monitoring them in all aspects of traversing the stock markets. He is also the Founder of the non-profit RL Foundation. Whether it's stocks, futures, options, or entrepreneurship, Jerremy understands how to bring financial liberation to the forefront. He is a prolific investor with early investments in companies such as Tesla, Ethereum, Apple, and Square. Don’t miss a thing on this!