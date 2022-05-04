Action and Ambition
Graig Robinson On The Journey To Being a Successful Entrepreneur
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Graig Robinson, CEO of The Diagnostic Service Center. The company is committed to providing innovative testing services while ensuring the best quality results in the shortest turnaround time to allow for the earliest possible intervention. He is also the CEO of Avar Capitol Partners, a company committed to offering innovation-led Management Services across America, working seamlessly to provide strategy, marketing, finance, human resources, technology, and operational solutions for Healthcare partners. Graig shares his journey to being a successful entrepreneur. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!