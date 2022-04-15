Action and Ambition
Nicole Phillip Helps Entrepreneurs Have a Holistic Approach To Business
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Nicole Phillip, Owner and CEO of Ministry Event Marketing, which helps leaders create luxury brands that inspire. She has helped dozens of individuals define their brands and scale to the next level. She leveraged her experience and expertise to solve complex issues related to getting the business started while helping entrepreneurs hit the ground running. Nicole brings to the table result-driven solutions to branding and strategy-specific problems. Tune in to learn more on this!