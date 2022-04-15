Action and Ambition
Zarah on Transitioning Through The Verticals of Creativity
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition podcast! Joining us today is Zarah, primarily known as an American television personality, writer, and producer. She is also a trained actress and an accomplished recording artist who performed with rock bands like Goo Goo Dolls. Her flair for edutainment utilizing music inspired teens through her various media platforms of educational excellence programs, namely her nationally syndicated television show "B InTune TV." She is the Co-Founder of B InTuneCARES—a global media initiative for youth that focuses on edutainment to help advance music and arts education in conjunction with the United Nations and its humanitarian efforts. Tune in to learn more!