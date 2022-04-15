Gven Sariol Helps People Make Money Passively By Becoming Their Own Banks

Majd Hailat and Maxim Sindall Provide The Tools and Infrastructure For Developers To Create and Integrate Smart NFTs in Their Video Games and Applications

Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today are Majd Hailat and Maxim Sindall, the Co-Founders of Altura NFTs. Altura is a company dedicated to developing “Smart NFTs” for in-game items. Currently, in games, items purchased within a game belong to the company of the game, who are free to alter or even delete certain items. With Altura’s development of Smart NFTs technology, game developers and gamers alike will be able to make, mint, and exchange their own in-game items on Altura’s marketplace. Its technology also allows users to alter the properties of their in-game items given any condition. Tune in to learn more on this!