Action and Ambition
Blue Magic Super Power Grow, The Future Of Farming
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ryan Early, CEO at Blue Green Ventures, a privately owned and operated company based in the United States. It focuses on agronomic and environmental innovations that greatly reduce or eliminate the use of toxic chemicals and costly agricultural practices. Ryan is also the Owner of the Midwest Microbiome Repository, in charge of gathering and testing various breakthrough varietals and other potentially viable agricultural commodity crops. After several testing of specimens, he discovered the secret sesquiterpene complex that will power the future of natural farming called Blue Magic Super Grow. Tune in to learn more!