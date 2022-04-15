Action and Ambition
Bastyon, The Bitcoin of Social Media
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Daniel Satchkov, the Founder of Bastyon, an innovative social network. Bastyon is also a video-sharing platform that, unlike the traditional and mainstream social medias, guarantees freedom, no censorship, and real privacy protection. It is a distributed, decentralized platform that runs on a blockchain that is always accessible. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!