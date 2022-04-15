Action and Ambition
Joel Sandoval Helps Business Owners Thrive By Tracking and Managing Their Operating Expenses and Saving Money On Taxes
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Joel Sandoval, CEO of Sandoval Tax CPAs, an English and Spanish-speaking CPA Firm in Bakersfield, California, helping small businesses increase cash flow and save tens of thousands of dollars in taxes. Their ideal clients are small businesses making between $500,000 and $5,000,000 in annual revenue. He was also the Accounting and Finance Manager responsible for preparing and distributing quarterly and annual Investor Reports on a timely basis. Don’t miss a thing. Tune in to learn more!