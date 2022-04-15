Action and Ambition
Sameer Qureshi On Becoming Your Own Boss
In this episode, we are joined by Sameer Qureshi, Co-Owner and Managing Partner at El Grupo SN, a New York-based hospitality company that develops, curates, owns, and operates rooftops, bars, and restaurants. He has over 15 years of experience in the Power & utility sector that includes Corporate Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions, Project Finance, P3 Finance, Tax Equity & Tax Exempt Finance. In his current position as Director of Acquisitions & Structuring at Clearway Energy, he is responsible for acting as a liaison between internal teams and the capital markets across project development, M&A & Corporate Finance Initiatives. Sameer shares his story from Bahrain to the Bronx and how he became his own boss. Tune in to learn more!