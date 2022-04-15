Action and Ambition
Connecting Strategy To Execution at The Enterprise Level
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Whynde Kuehn, Founder, and CEO of S2E Transformation, an established consulting practice accelerating successful business transformations with a focus on Fortune 500 companies. It helps clients bridge the gap between strategy and execution and achieve their greatest visions for business transformation in a practical and business-focused way. Whynde explains that transformation starts with big visions and strategies. The organizations that can execute upon them in a coordinated way, with agility, will win. Tune in to learn more!