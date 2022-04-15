Action and Ambition
Pearl Baker Katz Helps Women Battling Alcohol Addiction With The Tools They Need To Achieve Genuine, Long-Term Recovery
In this episode, we are joined by Pearl Baker Katz, Founder and CEO of Deerhaven Gardens, a luxury addiction treatment center located in the scenic hills outside of beautiful Asheville, North Carolina, that caters exclusively to women. It offers comprehensive residential treatment programs for alcohol addiction. The women live and heal in a peaceful, client-centered environment in which they are surrounded by nature, and their needs are attended to by supportive, experienced staff members. Before Deerhaven Gardens, Pearl Founded Academic Loan Group, a student loan business based in San Diego, which she later sold to PCG Equity. Tune in to learn more!