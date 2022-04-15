Action and Ambition
Raymond St. Martin Helps Capture, Connect, Preserve and Display The History and Connectedness Of Physical and Virtual Objects
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Raymond St. Martin, Co-founder, and CEO at Esaiyo, the social identity of objects. The ESAIYO Engine is a proprietary technology developed as an infrastructure and a service solution. The customizable software combines object graphs and blockchain technologies to assist countries, governments, and industries in protecting, connecting, and surfacing context through valuable data and other digital assets. They envision a future where the social identities of objects connect us all and preserve the moments, stories, and objects that define our existence. Tune in to learn more!