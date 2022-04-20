Action and Ambition
Merging Culture and Confidence Using Modern Minimalist Fashion envied By Men and Women Worldwide
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dr. Mario McCoy, Founder, and CEO of NCMPRBL, a premier modern minimalist company with limited handcrafted runs of advanced quality fashion accessories where simplicity is timeless. Dr. Mario, a lifelong watch collector and minimalist, created NCMPRBL after identifying a critical need to improve the lack of diverse representation in the jewelry/watch sector of the fashion industry. They specialize in designing culture-centered timepieces and accessories to be a feeling and a look for any occasion. Designs are often limited drops, with less than 300 of each timepiece catering to their standard of Exclusivity Is Essential. Tune in to learn more!