



Action and Ambition

Emily Kalina Creates Amazingly Vibrant Designs, Patterns, and Intricate Visual Stories That Are Both Trendy Contemporary and Comfortably Classic in a Single Image

In this episode, we are joined by Emily Kalina, a classically trained artist. After graduating from Rhode Island School of Design in 2003 with a degree in Illustration, Emily entered the gallery world, where she sold and exhibited her signature style of layered, textured, and patterned watercolors. 2009 marked a seismic shift for Emily from traditional media painting to creating artwork for commercial use. She combined her 14 years of experience painting watercolors into best-selling scarves and various products for Nine West Dress, Michael Kors, Barney’s New York, Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Elie Tahari, Nordstrom, Target, and TJX. Tune in to learn more!