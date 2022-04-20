Action and Ambition
Cyberlux Corporation Provides Lighting and Infrastructure Solutions To Commercial, Government, and Military Organizations
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Mark Schmidt, President and CEO of Cyberlux Corporation. Cyberlux Corporation is a digital technology platform company with four vertical business units targeting global growth markets. The company is organized around Digital Platform Solutions (DPS), Unmanned Aircraft Solutions (UAS), Infrastructure Technology Solutions (ITS), and Advanced Lighting Solutions (ALS). It was founded as an Advanced Lighting company in 2000. Cyberlux Corporation became a supplier to the Department of Defense (DoD) after being asked by the United States Air Force to leverage their unique Cyberlux LED lighting technologies to solve tough problems for elite Special Forces Teams. Tune in to learn more!