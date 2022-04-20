Action and Ambition
Jack Marshall Advises Publishers and Media Companies on How To Build, Launch, and Grow Sustainable Content-Led Subscription Products and Businesses
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jack Marshall, Subscriptions and Membership Consultant often helping to develop new subscription products and business strategies, auditing and improving existing products and processes, advising on technology stacks and operational approaches, establishing efficient conversion funnels, and developing effective systems for subscriber growth and retention. He is also the Co-Founder of Toolkits, business information and consulting company providing practical guidance, resources, and insights that drive business outcomes. Tune in to learn more!