Action and Ambition
Bryan Fried On The Future Of LED Lighting and Smart Wireless Technology
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Today, we are joined by Bryan Fried, Chairman and CEO of Pangea Global Technologies, a technology solution provider delivering the best of class in technology and hardware. Its mission is to compete in analytics, know customers and build a world-class team. PANGEA Global Technologies is better positioned to serve horticulture, public, private, and government sector industries with all its brands and a fully open architecture Pangea Software platform. Bryan explains how they treat partnerships, communities and one another under the common goal of delivering the best of class in Technology and hardware for all. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!