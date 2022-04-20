Action and Ambition
Michelle Shemilt Inspires a Culture of Kindness By Producing High-Performance Women’s Undershirt
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Michelle Shemilt, Founder and CEO of Numi, a brand that celebrates what it means to be a woman by producing high-performance undershirts for women. Michelle Shelmit had been working in finance for some time when she realized she never wore her favorite clothing. She started looking for a solution she could wear comfortably and invisibly under her clothes but quickly realized nothing was there. And that’s when she came up with the concept of Numi’s first product. Tune in to learn more on this!