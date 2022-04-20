Action and Ambition
Meet Mindsay, the team that that created a world-class chatbot
Today's guest is Guillaume Laporte, a co-founder of Mindsay. Based out of France, the team created an enterprise chatbot and voicebot platform. In this episode, he shares his journey with co-founders Pierre Pakey and Ilias Hicham from startup to acquisition by Chinese automation specialist Laiye. Mindsay technology will play a key role in Laiye’s international expansion, becoming its default chatbot technology in all markets outside of China.