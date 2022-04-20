Action and Ambition
Ricky Ramos On Building a Brand With The Power of Connection
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ricky Ramos, a Managing Partner and Strategy Director at Made in Itaca, an international communication agency in Milan and New York. They are art directors, copywriters, accounts, project managers, strategic planners, brands and digital strategists, graphic designers, social media specialists, and developers ready to help you find the right route to follow for the communication of your brand. He was recognized and awarded by MarCorn, Hermes Creative, Summit Creative, Creativity International Awards, and Marketing 2.0 Outstanding Leadership Award by the prestigious Marketing 2.0 Conference for his contributions to the field of marketing and advertising. Tune in to learn more!