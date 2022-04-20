Action and Ambition
Tango Documents Your Step-By-Step Actions With Automatic Screenshots and Written Instructions
In this episode, we are joined by Ken Babcock, Co-Founder at Tango. Tango’s free-to-use product is a Chrome Extension that automatically creates written, step-by-step how-to guides in real-time without the need for video recording. Users complete their process in the browser while Tango transcribes actions, URLs, and screenshots. The resulting how-to guide can be easily pasted or exported to commonly used knowledge bases and learning management systems. Today, Ken explains what differentiates Tango from the rest. Tune in to learn more on this!