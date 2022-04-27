Action and Ambition
Sami Wunder Helps High Achieving Professional Women To Be Successful at Love
In this episode, we are joined by Sami Wunder, a leading international relationship and dating expert specializing in working with ambitious, high-achieving women, helping them attract lasting romantic love. As the CEO of a thriving 7-figure business, Sami serves a highly engaged, global clientele of over 80K followers across 55 countries. Her clients range from Hollywood celebrities to UK TV stars to CEOs, bankers, lawyers, doctors, renowned authors, leading entrepreneurs, etc. She has been featured in Forbes Magazine, Time Magazine, Business Insider, Glamour, Thrive Global, The Huffington Post, New Zealand Breakfast Radio Show, UK Channel 5, Fox News, The Daily Mail, Elite Daily, The Metropolitan, and many others. Tune in to learn more!