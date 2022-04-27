Action and Ambition
Relish Extend Enterprise Applications To Maximize Investment
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ryan Walicki Founder of Relish. Relish apps strategically extend enterprise applications to maximize investment. It fully understands enterprise software gaps and is obsessed with building a scalable solution to remedy them. The Relish Application Platform is powered by native APIs to simplify the complex and bridge enterprise data systems. Ryan Walicki is also a Partner at Nitor Partners, a Procurement Consulting firm that helps clients achieve procurement excellence. She explains how Relish helps enterprises to flourish. Tune in to learn more!