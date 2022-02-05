



Action and Ambition

Mandy Gleason Helps Bloggers, Influencers, and Chefs Show Off Their Incredible Creations in Their Most Amazing Light!

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Mandy Gleason, Founder, and CEO of Replica Surfaces. Replica Surfaces is a growing photography brand committed to democratizing food and product photography so that aspiring photographers and entrepreneurs are proud of the photography they create and are able to use their content to achieve the goals they have set for themselves. They accomplish this by building incredible photography surfaces and innovating with design. They combine that with building a community of other aspiring photographers and entrepreneurs in a culture of education and learning. Mandy explains the story behind Replica Surfaces. Tune in to learn more!