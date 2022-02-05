Action and Ambition
Michael Dudley On Finding The Treatment For Cancer
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Michael Dudley, Co-Founder, and CEO of Transcode Therapeutics, an RNA oncology company, that has developed a modular, iron oxide nanoparticle-based nanocarrier system for the delivery of RNA therapeutics to tumors. Before founding TransCode, Michael co-founded and was CEO and Chairman of Artemes Technologies, Inc, a Boston-based drug delivery technology company specializing in customized drug delivery systems for injectable medications. Michael has been a senior executive in several healthcare companies spanning a career that started as a Cancer Research Associate at Harvard Medical School, conducting immunology and biochemistry research in tumor-associated blocking factors in breast cancer. Don’t miss a thing. Tune in to learn more!