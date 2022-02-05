Michael Dudley On Finding The Treatment For Cancer

Knightscope Helps Make The United States of America The Safest Country in The World By Building Autonomous Security Robots

In this episode, we are joined by William Santana Li, CEO of Knightscope, a company that builds Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) that are a unique combination of self-driving technology, robotics, A.I., and electric vehicles to help officers and guards have eyes, ears, and voice on the ground at multiple locations at the same time. The massive amount of data generated by the ASRs feeds into their Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface that our clients utilize to secure better the places you live, work, study, and visit. William explains the future of the security sector with the advancing technology. Tune in to learn more!