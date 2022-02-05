



Action and Ambition

Mark Sharpe On Generational Poverty and How We Can Create a Healthy and Safe Place To Live

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Mark Sharpe, Chief Potential Officer of the Soaring City Innovation Partnerships, an innovation ecosystem developer forging partnerships that bring opportunities to Tampa. Tampa Innovation Partnership help creates a nationally and internationally recognized live, work, play, study, and stay Innovation District that maximizes the considerable strengths of the institutions, businesses, and community assets in the area. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!