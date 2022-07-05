Action and Ambition
Eric Netsch On Turning Shopify Sites Into Simple Mobile Apps
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Eric Netsch, Co-Founder and CEO at Tapcart, a mobile commerce platform powering high-converting cordless mobile apps for Shopify’s fastest-growing brands. With just a few clicks, you can build a custom app with different product grids with search functionality. They work with the biggest brands like Fashion Nova, Chubbies, Fanjoy, and 3,000+ others. The goal is to bring mobile apps to the masses and create a platform that enables a brand to design, launch, and manage an app without coding or development work. Tune in to learn more!