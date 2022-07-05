Action and Ambition
Being an Icon in The Beauty Industry With Jim Markham
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jim Markham, an American hairstylist and serial entrepreneur who has founded four hair care companies– Markham Products, ABBA Pure and Natural, PureOlogy Serious Colour Care, and, most recently, ColorProof Color Care Authority. With each success, the Markham name has become synonymous with authentic, quality, high-performance products that serve as an industry standard. Jim is best known for pioneering sulfate-free, salt-free products and creating the luxury color care category. Tune in to learn more on Jim’s journey from being a barber to becoming an icon in the beauty industry!