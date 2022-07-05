Action and Ambition
Athens Ramseyer Produces Horror Films Based On Neuroscience
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Athens Ramseyer, Founder of Secret Stairway Studios, a full production management supported by celebrity endorsement and distribution power. They produce horror films based on neuroscience and have partnered with top-level producing companies and producers in Hollywood. Athens is also the Founder of Sciental Agency, a leading Full-Service Neuromarketing Agency where he staffs Neuroscientists and Psychologists with either Doctorates or Ph.D's as project managers. Pairing scientific knowhow with business acumen, Athens explains the transition in the film industry. Tune in to learn more on this!