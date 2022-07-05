Podcast / Action and Ambition
Jessica Brodkin Brings Unique Digitally Created Divine Feminine to The NFT World While Decreasing The World’s Carbon Footprint
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jessica Brodkin, the co-founder and creative director of the Mystical Muses NFT project. Mystical Muses NFTs is a 7,777 unique computer-generated all-female collection comprised of 150 elements. They are stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. Some of the muses are rare, and some are ultra-rare. Their collection is carbon-negative. Each NFT sold will remove 0.2 tons of carbon from the atmosphere through their partnership with Nori, a carbon removal marketplace. Tune in to learn more!
