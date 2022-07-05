Jessica Brodkin Brings Unique Digitally Created Divine Feminine to The NFT World While Decreasing The World’s Carbon Footprint

Michael Sipe Helps Business Owners Move From Working For Their Business To Making The Business Work For Them

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Michael Sipe, a veteran Consultant and Executive Coach who has a passion for helping create abundance in business and one’s personal life so that life is full of purpose and fulfillment. He is also the COO of The Strategic Advisor Board, which helps businesses scale while giving them more freedom and improving their lifestyle. He is an international bestselling author and published author with his current book “Out of Dad’s Box, How to Break Free from Parental Control and Transform Your Life at Any Age.” Tune in to learn more!