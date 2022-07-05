Action and Ambition
Helping Gamers Have a Better Connection and Performance Around The World
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcat! Joining us today is Lucas Stolze, Managing Director of ExitLag, an online software that helps gamers experience better performance. It is a proprietary technology that optimizes data routing by instantaneously mapping out various routes and sending the packet through the optimal one! In case one route becomes unstable, the others kick in, keeping the game connection unphased. ExitLag guarantees a stable connection through a real-time optimization system that counts on a worldwide server network spread throughout all continents. Lucas works directly with the founders to facilitate ExitLag’s future growth, changes, and expansion.