Action and Ambition
The Next Generation Payment Transfer Solution!
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Steven Hoffmann, Founder and CEO of Newt Corporation, a Canadian company that provides ideal SaaS electronic transaction solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It is a Fintech platform that helps businesses interact and transact with their customers and suppliers. As a Canadian Company with subsidiaries in the USA and Mexico, Newt delivers state-of-the-art digital payment services to consumers and service providers in the markets where 60% of the adult population does not have a bank account and 80% of personal payments are made in cash. Tune in to learn more!