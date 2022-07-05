Action and Ambition
Alex Lopez Helps People Get Into Their Dream Homes
In this episode, we are joined by Alex Lopez, Founder and CEO of Homeway Real Estate, a Lehigh Valley-based real estate company specializing in buying and selling homes. Alex Lopez founded Homeway in 2018 with a mission to allow people to enter real estate the right way and find success from the beginning. Alex was only in real estate one year before starting his own company. He took this leap of faith because he believes anyone can succeed in real estate regardless of how much experience they have. He is also the Founder and CEO of New Door Property Transfer which allows real estate owners and leaders to own their own title company transparently. Tune in to learn more!