Action and Ambition
Brendan Kamm Helps Businesses Grow by Building Stronger Business Relationships Through Gratitude.
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Brendan Kamm, Co-Founder, and CEO of Thnks, where he is responsible for all day-to-day operations, including Thnks’ strategic vision, while advancing the platform’s tech capabilities and partner integrations. Thnks is on a mission to leverage technology and the science of gratitude to help establish and build strong relationships for the modern world through efficient, personalized, and thoughtful appreciation. Before Thnks, Brendan worked as a sales and client development executive at Orion Trading, MiMedia, and Shareablee. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!