Action and Ambition
Matutu Nyabange On Simplifying the connection between service providers and end-clients
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Matutu Nyabange, Founder of MySquad, a technology company that connects service providers with customers. MySquad platform was not for fame or enriching my pockets but rather to provide opportunities to anyone willing to work; and, at the same time, provide fair access to all the essential services to anyone regardless of their background, race, or income brackets. He believes in creating world-class technologies that can truly make a difference in everyday people’s lives. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!