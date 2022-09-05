Action and Ambition
Shelby Jo Long Helps Businesses Grow Their Brand By Developing Custom Programs and Courses
In this episode, we are joined by Shelby Jo Long, a best-selling author, speaker, professor, and business strategist who helps businesses grow their brand by developing custom programs and courses. She is the Director and Vice President of the Strategic Advisor Board, which helps small businesses thrive while giving them more freedom and improving their lifestyle. Shelby is also the CEO of Rogue Publishing Partners, which enables executives, coaches, consultants, and entrepreneurs to write and publish unique nonfiction books that amplify their message, further their mission and build a community around their area of expertise. Tune in to learn more!