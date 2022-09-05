Shelby Jo Long Helps Businesses Grow Their Brand By Developing Custom Programs and Courses

Matt DiBara Gives Homeowners The Tools To Avoid Scams and Have a Clear Understanding of How To Find, Hire and Manage Constructors

In this episode, we are joined by Matt DiBara, Founder of The Undercover Contractor, America’s answer to contracting scams. He works with celebrity clients and everyday homeowners to provide advice and insight on managing construction projects. He is also the Owner of DiBara Masonry. After graduating, Matt took over his family's construction business and relocated to Los Angeles. Since then, he has built up DiBara Masonry to become the leading masonry and concrete company in the county, working on some of the most prestigious and well-known celebrity homes in the city and restoring a number of Hollywood's most famous cultural landmarks. Tune in to learn more!