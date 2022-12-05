Action and Ambition
CasperLabs Help Enterprises Build Blockchain-Enabled Products and Services Quickly and Effectively
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Medha Parlikar, Co-Founder and CTO at CasperLabs, a company that provides professional services and support for organizations building on the Casper Networks. It is on a mission to build blockchain’s next frontier and is bringing builders together to help the Casper Network deliver real solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. Tune in to learn more!