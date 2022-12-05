Action and Ambition
MicroLumix Helps Prevent The Spread of Infectious Diseases Caused By Contaminated Public Touchpoints
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Chris Hickey, CEO of MicroLumix, a company dedicated to preventing the spread of infectious diseases caused by constantly contaminated public touchpoints. They unveiled GermPass, the world's fastest automatic germ-killing system, on 2.22.22 at the Harvard Club of New York in midtown Manhattan. Their chemical-free solution kills the covid-19 virus in one second, and 99.9% of infectious disease-causing germs in less than 5 seconds. Tune in to learn more!